#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

D.R. Horton orders boosted by strong start to spring selling season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly revenue and a 30 percent jump in orders as the spring selling season got off to a strong start.

Homebuilding revenue rose to $2.32 billion from $1.68 billion as homes sold rose 33 percent to 8,243.

Net orders rose to 11,135 from 8,569 in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Wednesday.

The company’s net income rose to $147.9 million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended March 31, from $131 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

