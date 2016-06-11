CORRECTED-India's Dr Reddy's to buy 8 U.S. generic drugs from Teva, Allergan for $350 mln

(Corrects paragraph 2 to show deal is among Dr Reddy’s largest buys, not its largest ever)

MUMBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - India’s No. 2 drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said it agreed to buy a portfolio of eight generic drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc for $350 million in cash to bolster its U.S. business.

The deal is among Dr Reddy’s largest acquisitions.

The drugs are being divested by Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan’s generic drugs portfolio. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)