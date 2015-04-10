Dr Reddy's sees India sales growing 20 pct in fiscal 2016

MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd , India’s second-largest drugmaker by sales, expects its domestic sales to grow nearly 20 percent in this fiscal year ending March 2016, helped by the launch of nearly two dozen new drugs, said a senior executive.

India is Dr Reddy’s second-biggest market after the United States and contributed 15 percent to its total sales last year.

“In the last year we launched close to 25 brands in India, and, directionally, you can expect that trend to continue this year,” Dr Reddy’s India business head Alok Sonig told Reuters in an interview.