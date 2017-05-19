FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
India's Dr Reddy's sees no impact from pricing regulator notice
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 19, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 3 months ago

India's Dr Reddy's sees no impact from pricing regulator notice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd , India's second-largest drugmaker by sales, said it expects no impact from a recent government notice that said the company is selling a high blood pressure drug that lacks the pricing regulator's approval.

India's drug pricing regulator, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), issued a show-cause notice to dozens of Indian and foreign drugmakers, who according to them, were selling medicines without NPPA approval on pricing. Calling it a violation of the country's drugs law, the agency has sought an explanation from these companies by June 15.

Dr Reddy's Telsartan Trio Active, which is used to treat high blood pressure and diabetic kidney disease, was included in the list.

"Dr Reddy's is in compliance with the NPPA's norms," a company spokeswoman told Reuters in an emailed statement on Friday.

"There is a discrepancy in data compilation by NPPA and we will communicate it to them appropriately," she added. The company did not immediately respond to a request for further clarifications.

$1 = 64.6550 Indian rupees Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.