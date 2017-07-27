India's Dr Reddy's Q1 profit slumps 57 pct y/y

July 27 (Reuters) - Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a 57 percent slump in its first-quarter profit as regulatory hurdles and pricing pressures in its biggest market, the United States, dragged on the drugmaker's earnings.

The company, among India's top 5 drugmakers, reported a net profit after tax and share of profit of associates of 666 million rupees ($10.39 million), versus 1.54 billion rupees a year ago, the company said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2v0Cmee)

Shares of the drugmaker were trading down 1.2 percent on the National Stock Exchange in afternoon trade. ($1 = 64.1225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)