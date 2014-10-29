India's Dr Reddy's Q2 profit falls 17 percent

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd , India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a 17 percent drop in its second-quarter profit, pushing its shares down nearly 3 percent.

The company, whose formulations include drugs for cardiovascular disorders, oncology and pain management, posted a net profit of 5.74 billion rupees ($93.6 million) compared with 6.90 billion rupees a year earlier.

Dr Reddy’s shares were down 2.5 percent at 3,004 rupees at 0657 GMT in Mumbai, while the broader market was up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 61.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)