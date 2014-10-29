FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Dr Reddy's posts lower profit, buys nicotine patch rights from Novartis
#Healthcare
October 29, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dr Reddy's posts lower profit, buys nicotine patch rights from Novartis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 profit 5.74 bln rupees vs. 6.90 bln rupees year-ago

* Dr Reddy’s shares down nearly 3 pct

* Deal with Novartis covers Habitrol franchise (Adds details on deal with Novartis; updates share move)

MUMBAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd , India’s second-largest drugmaker by revenue, reported a 17 percent drop in its second-quarter profit due to higher costs, pushing its shares down nearly 3 percent on Wednesday.

The company also said it bought the rights to sell the nicotine patch Habitrol in the United States from Novartis Consumer Health Inc, a unit of Swiss firm Novartis.

The agreement was entered into on Oct. 18 and is subject to a review by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Dr Reddy’s said in a statement to the exchanges, without disclosing further details.

The company reported a net profit of 5.74 billion rupees ($93.6 million) for the quarter ended September, down from 6.90 billion rupees a year earlier.

Dr Reddy’s shares were down 2 percent at 3,031 rupees at 0726 GMT in Mumbai, while the broader market was up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 61.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

