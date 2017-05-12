FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Dr Reddy's Q4 profit misses estimates, stumbles on U.S. regulatory hurdles
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 12, 2017 / 8:02 AM / 3 months ago

Dr Reddy's Q4 profit misses estimates, stumbles on U.S. regulatory hurdles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 12 (Reuters) - India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd reported a quarterly profit below analysts' estimates, hurt by increasing regulatory hurdles in its largest market, the United States.

India's second-largest drugmaker by sales posted a net income of 3.38 billion rupees ($52.56 million), missing forecasts of 4.27 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The quarterly profit was significantly higher than the 1.23 billion rupee net profit of the same year ago period, which was hit by a one-off payments problem in Venezuela.

"FY17 has been a challenging year due to lack of new product approvals for the U.S. market," Chief Executive G.V. Prasad said in a statement to exchanges. ($1 = 64.3050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.