BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees 2014 EBIT margin of 4.5-6.5 pct
October 30, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Draegerwerk sees 2014 EBIT margin of 4.5-6.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Draegerwerk :

* Says EBIT margin at 4.9 percent after nine months

* Says net sales up 3 percent (net of currency effects) in 9m

* Says q3 net sales 591.8 million eur

* Says q3 EBIT 47.2 million eur

* Says q3 net profit 27.7 million eur

* Says continues to anticipate net sales growth (net of currency effects) of between 2.0 percent and 4.0 percent

* Says expects an EBIT margin including currency effects of between 4.5 percent and 6.5 percent for the full fiscal year Source text: bit.ly/1tEGNDL Further company coverage:

