FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draegerwerk cuts 2015 profit guidance on weak China, U.S. business
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 16, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

Draegerwerk cuts 2015 profit guidance on weak China, U.S. business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Draegerwerk cut its profit forecast for the year, citing disappointing business in China and the United States and a change in its product mix to lower-margin products.

The supplier of medical equipment and safety gear for miners and firefighters said late on Wednesday that it expected margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come between 5 and 7 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 6 to 8 percent.

The company said while its margin narrowed to 1.9 percent from 3.2 percent in the first half of 2015 and said its high U.S. dollar cost position meant the continued weakness of the euro would barely have any positive effects on its profits. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.