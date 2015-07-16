Draegerwerk cuts 2015 profit guidance on weak China, U.S. business

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Germany’s Draegerwerk cut its profit forecast for the year, citing disappointing business in China and the United States and a change in its product mix to lower-margin products.

The supplier of medical equipment and safety gear for miners and firefighters said late on Wednesday that it expected margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to come between 5 and 7 percent this year, compared with a previous forecast of 6 to 8 percent.

The company said while its margin narrowed to 1.9 percent from 3.2 percent in the first half of 2015 and said its high U.S. dollar cost position meant the continued weakness of the euro would barely have any positive effects on its profits. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Anand Basu)