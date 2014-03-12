FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Draegerwerk cuts 2013 dividend more than expected
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 12, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 4 years ago

Draegerwerk cuts 2013 dividend more than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUEBECK, Germany, March 12 (Reuters) - German medical safety technology company Draegerwerk cut its dividend more than expected as a strong euro and higher expenses for research and development weighed on its 2013 profits.

The company said on Wednesday it would lower its 2013 dividend to 0.77 euros per ordinary share from 0.86 euros, while analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a decline to 0.83 euros. Draegerwerk is also cutting its dividend for owners of preference shares to 0.83 euros from 0.92 euros. (Reporting by Jan C. Schwartz; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.