Fantasy sports company DraftKings sues to stop NY shutdown

WASHINGTON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - DraftKings has filed a lawsuit asking the New York Supreme Court to overturn an order that they shut down in the state, the fantasy sports company said on Friday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Tuesday ordered the fantasy sports websites DraftKings and FanDuel to stop accepting bets in New York, saying that the operations were essentially illegal gambling.

DraftKings said it would fight back in court.

“We are asking the New York Supreme Court to rule that the attorney general’s cease-and-desist letter is unconstitutional, an abuse of discretion, and simply wrong,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)