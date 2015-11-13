FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fantasy sports company DraftKings sues to stop NY shutdown
U.S. Legal News
November 13, 2015

Fantasy sports company DraftKings sues to stop NY shutdown

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - DraftKings has filed a lawsuit asking the New York Supreme Court to overturn an order that they shut down in the state, the fantasy sports company said on Friday.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Tuesday ordered the fantasy sports websites DraftKings and FanDuel to stop accepting bets in New York, saying that the operations were essentially illegal gambling.

DraftKings said it would fight back in court.

“We are asking the New York Supreme Court to rule that the attorney general’s cease-and-desist letter is unconstitutional, an abuse of discretion, and simply wrong,” the company said in a statement.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
