a year ago
Fanduel in talks to merge with DraftKings - source
June 13, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Fanduel in talks to merge with DraftKings - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - FanDuel Inc has been in talks to merge with DraftKings Inc, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a deal that could combine the two largest U.S. daily fantasy sports companies at time when both face a regulatory crackdown.

The source said no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential. FanDuel declined to comment, while DraftKings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg News first reported on the merger talks between FanDuel and DraftKings earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
