New Issue-Dragon 2012 LLC sells $134.456 mln notes
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Dragon 2012 LLC sells $134.456 mln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Dragon 2012 LLC, Air China Ltd as Lessor,
and guaranteed by Export-Import Bank of the United States, on
Tuesday sold $134.456 million of 3(a)(2) exempt secured fixed
rated notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    HSBC was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: DRAGON 2012 LLC	
	
AMT $134.456 MLN  COUPON 1.972 PCT   MATURITY    03/12/2024   	
TYPE SEC NTS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/12/2012	
MOODY'S Aaa       YIELD 1.972 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/12/2012	
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH N/A         MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

