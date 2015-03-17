FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder
March 17, 2015

Dragon Oil says approached by largest shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Dragon Oil Plc said it had been approached by Dubai’s Emirates National Oil Co Ltd LLC (ENOC), its largest shareholder, about a possible offer for its shares ENOC did not already own.

Dragon Oil’s shares closed 12.5 percent higher on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

ENOC, which owned 53.95 percent in Dragon Oil as of Feb. 17, said the offer was at a premium to Dragon Oil’s closing share price of 509 pence as of March 13. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

