UPDATE 1-Dragon Oil launches $200 mln share buyback
June 6, 2012 / 6:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dragon Oil launches $200 mln share buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Oil producer Dragon Oil launched a $200 million share buyback programme to return cash to investors and said it was still committed to using the balance of its cash pile to expand out of its key Turkmenistan base.

Dragon Oil said on Wednesday that it would spend $200 million to buy up to 5 percent of its share capital, returning some of the huge profits it has generated from raising production and higher oil prices to shareholders.

The company said its main focus was on acquiring new assets outside of Turkmenistan, adding that it had a cash pile of $1.6 billion at the end of March, leaving it with substantial funds to spend on deals after the buyback.

“Diversification remains at the top of our agenda as we seek to deploy our expertise and resources to become a multi-asset company,” Chief Executive Abdul Jaleel Al Khalifa said in a statement.

Dragon Oil, whose profits soared 76 percent in 2011, has stated its intention over the last eighteen months to expand into another country in Africa, Central Asia, the Middle East or South East Asia, and was linked to Cameroon-focused explorer Bowleven earlier this year.

The company said in May it was part of a consortium which secured a deal to explore an area in Iraq.

Shares in Dragon Oil last traded at 484.5 pence, valuing the firm at 2.5 billion pounds ($3.8 billion).

