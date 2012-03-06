FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DragonWave expects 4th-qtr revenue to miss estimates
#Market News
March 6, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-DragonWave expects 4th-qtr revenue to miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s DragonWave Inc said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to miss its own estimates due to delays in shipments to some customers.

The company now expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $9.4 million. It had earlier expected revenue of $12 million to $15 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post revenue of $13.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DragonWave attributed the delays in shipments to North America, Japan and the Middle East to variations in network implementation schedules and slower-than-anticipated regulatory approvals.

