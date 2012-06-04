FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DragonWave to cut 68 jobs in Ottawa, Israel
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 4, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-DragonWave to cut 68 jobs in Ottawa, Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Canadian Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc will cut 68 jobs in Ottawa and Israel in a bid to cut costs.

The company had 257 employees as of February according to a company filing.

DragonWave, which uses microwave technology to move data between cellular towers and telecom networks, expects to save about $6 million in annual operating expenses as a result of the job cuts.

It expects restructuring charges of about $800,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2013.

DragonWave has struggled to offset a cutback in spending at its major customer Clearwire Corp, a cash-strapped U.S. wireless provider.

It had agreed to buy Nokia Siemens Networks’ microwave technology business in November to boost sales.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.