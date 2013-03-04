FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DragonWave cuts rev estimate as sales fall in Nokia Siemens unit
March 4, 2013 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-DragonWave cuts rev estimate as sales fall in Nokia Siemens unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects 4th-qtr revenue of $30 mln

* Says will cut costs further

March 4 (Reuters) - Telecom network equipment maker DragonWave Inc said revenue for the fourth quarter would miss its forecast, citing lower sales from the microwave technology business it bought from Nokia Siemens Networks last year.

The supplier of high-capacity broadband wireless networking systems estimated revenue of $30 million for the quarter ended Feb. 28. It had forecast $40 million to $45 million.

Analysts on average were expecting $41.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ottawa-based DragonWave also said it will cut costs further but did not specify what the measures were.

The cash-strapped company has been trying to cut costs since the acquisition of the Nokia Siemens unit in May. It cut 116 jobs in Ottawa and Israel in 2012.

This is the second time that Dragonwave has cut estimates in the last fiscal year. DragonWave cut its third-quarter revenue estimate in December on slower-than-expected demand from European customers.

Shares of DragonWave have fallen about 43 percent in value in fiscal 2013. It closed at C$2.41 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
