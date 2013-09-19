FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Draig Resources relinquishes some licences in Mongolia
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 19, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Draig Resources relinquishes some licences in Mongolia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say relinquishes some licences, not eight licences)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Draig Resources Ltd : * Relinquishment of licences * A subsidiary of Draig Resources Limited BDBL LLC is the holder of eight exploration licences in Mongolia * Says BDBL holds the licences on behalf of a JV arrangement between BDBL and subsidiaries of Trinity Mongolia Pty Ltd * BDBL holds a 75% interest in the joint venture and Trinity, through its subsidiaries, holds a 25% interest * Exploration activities undertaken to date have proven that some of the exploration licences are not as prospective for coal as was previously thought * Board, joint venture management committee have decided to relinquish exploration licences 12000X, 10566X and 9116X * Source text for Eikon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.