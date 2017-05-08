FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Dubai's DSI expects to hear soon from Aramco on outstanding payments-CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 3 months ago

Dubai's DSI expects to hear soon from Aramco on outstanding payments-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Drake & Scull International (DSI) is expecting to hear "very soon" on payments worth 1.05 billion riyals ($280 million) or almost half of the outstanding amount for the work it did on Saudi oil company Aramco's research project, its chief executive said.

The company may consider all legal options including arbitration to recover the remaining amount for its work on King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre (KAPSARC), DSI group chief executive Wael Allan told Reuters in an interview.

"All options are open," he said. "We feel strongly that we are due some of these claims and we will pursue them to the end."

The $543 million project was completed in 2012, according to DSI's website. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar, Editing by William Maclean)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.