Dubai's Drake and Scull says engineering unit secures 224 mln dhs contract
October 19, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's Drake and Scull says engineering unit secures 224 mln dhs contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-based contractor Drake and Scull said on Monday its engineering unit had secured a 224 million dirham ($61 million) contract related to work on a hotel complex and the expansion of a mall in the emirate.

The firm said in a bourse filing it had already begun work at the site, with a projected handover scheduled for 2018.

The contract was for mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works at a hotel complex, as well as the development of an extension to a “prominent retail mall”, which in total will cover 192,000 square metres.

It did not name the client or the mall in the statement. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Richard Pullin)

