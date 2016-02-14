FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai contractor Drake & Scull Q4 net profit jumps
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2016 / 5:11 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai contractor Drake & Scull Q4 net profit jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Drake & Scull (DSI) posted a substantial jump in its fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday, with the contractor’s earnings aided by higher revenue despite a slowdown in the regional construction sector.

It posted a net profit of 14.7 million dirhams ($4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 3.8 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement to Dubai’s bourse.

An analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast the developer would make a quarterly net loss of 38.6 million dirhams.

“In the midst of a prolonged slowdown in the regional construction sector, DSI continued to execute its projects on schedule and reported revenue of 1.4 billion dirhams in Q4 2015 compared to 1.1 billion dirhams reported for the same period last year,” it said in the statement.

For 2015, the company posted a net loss of 936.8 million dirhams, against a profit of 100.7 million dirhams in 2014.

DSI’s annual results were weighed by a heavy loss in the third quarter after the contractor was forced into significant provisioning. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.