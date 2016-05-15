Dubai's Drake & Scull Q1 net profit falls 61 pct, extends earnings slump

DUBAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Drake & Scull (DSI) posted a 61 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Sunday, extending an earnings slump as its revenue declined.

The contractor made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 9.8 million dirhams ($2.67 million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a statement. This compares with a profit of 25.1 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

EFG Hermes forecast DSI would make a quarterly net profit of 20.1 million dirhams.

DSI had reported worsening earnings in seven of the preceding eight quarters, a slump it blamed on a slowdown in the Gulf construction sector. This included a substantial loss in the third quarter of 2015 due to provisioning.

DSI’s first-quarter revenue was 1.03 billion dirhams, down 7.2 percent from 1.11 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Costs shrank by a smaller margin, falling 5.1 percent to 956.1 million dirhams.