FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Drake & Scull sets price guidance on perpetual dollar sukuk
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 10, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Drake & Scull sets price guidance on perpetual dollar sukuk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

DUBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Drake & Scull International (DSI) has set initial price guidance for its senior perpetual U.S. dollar sukuk at around 9 percent, a document from lead managers showed on Wednesday, marking the first such offering from the Gulf in 18 months.

The engineering and construction company has structured the bond with only three years to the first call date and five years to the second, with a rate reset and a coupon increase of 500 basis points if the sukuk are not called in the fifth year, the document showed.

The size of the offering is expected to be between $150 million and $200 million, a document from the lead arrangers said.

Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint global coordinators and are joined by Al Hilal and Standard Chartered as the joint lead managers.

No Gulf corporate has issued a perpetual bond in the international markets since Emirati schools operator GEMS Education priced a $200 million non-call five-year sukuk in November 2013. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.