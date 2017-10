DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Drake and Scull International : * Dubai’s Drake and Scull Q4 net profit 46 million dirhams. * Year-earlier Q4 net profit was 65 million dirhams - Reuters calculations * Q4 revenue 1.2 bln dirhams * 2012 full year net profit 128 million dirhams vs 220 million dirhams year-ago