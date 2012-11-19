UPDATE 1-Goldman to buy warrants worth $40 mln in Dubai firm

* Warrants represent about 8.5 pct of Drake’s market cap

* Maturity for warrants is for 5 yrs - statement

* Drake’s Q3 profit dropped 93 pct (Recasts, adds details)

DUBAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Inc bought warrants worth 147 million dirhams ($40 million) in Dubai’s Drake & Scull International, less than a week after helping arrange a loan facility for the contracting firm.

Drake, which specialises in mechanical, engineering and plumbing operations, said the “strategic” investment would represent about 8.5 percent of the company’s current market capitalisation.

The warrants mature in five years and can be exercised by Goldman any time after two years, Drake said in a statement on Monday, without revealing any pricing details.

Goldman’s exposure will be settled in cash once the warrants are exercised, subject to pre-agreed maximum cash settlement amount.

The contractor, which reported a 93 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Sunday, had signed a $120 million equivalent loan facility to support its growth into other markets last week.

Goldman acted as a coordinator for the loan facility. Drake’s shares fell 0.5 percent on the Dubai bourse in early trade following the announcement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)