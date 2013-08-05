FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai contractor Drake Q2 profit rises 63.1 pct
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2013 / 5:33 AM / in 4 years

Dubai contractor Drake Q2 profit rises 63.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dubai contractor Drake and Scull International said on Monday its second-quarter net profit rose 63.1 percent, beating analysts’ estimates on new project wins and improved operating margins.

Drake, which specialises in mechanics, engineering and plumbing, reported a net profit of 52.2 million dirhams ($14.2 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of 32 million dirhams in the corresponding quarter in 2012, it said in a bourse statement. The company did not specify whether the profit was attributable to its equity owners.

Five analysts polled by Reuters forecasted an average quarterly net profit of 49.5 million dirhams.

Drake has won a series of projects in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, including a $461 million contract to build a twin-tower residential and commercial development in Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.