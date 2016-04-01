FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drax sees 2016 profit at top end of forecasts on National Grid deal
April 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Drax sees 2016 profit at top end of forecasts on National Grid deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Power producer Drax Group Plc said it expects to report core profit for 2016 towards the top end of the range of current market forecasts, after signing a year-long contract with National Grid Plc.

Drax said it agreed terms for a 12-month ancillary services contract with the British gas and electricity network operator, beginning in April.

The market’s current forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year is between 132 million pounds and 161 million pounds ($189 million - $230 million), Drax said.

$1 = 0.6973 pounds Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

