an hour ago
Drax falls to first-half loss after forex hit
July 19, 2017 / 6:23 AM / an hour ago

Drax falls to first-half loss after forex hit

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - British power producer Drax reported a half-year pretax loss on Wednesday after a one-off hit on foreign exchange hedging.

Drax, which raised its dividend payments last month, reported a loss of 83 million pounds ($108 million) versus a 184 million pound profit a year earlier.

It took a 65 million pound hit on unfavourable currency movements and said its coal-fired power assets were depreciating in value more quickly than expected.

Despite the loss, Drax said its full-year performance remained on track.

$1 = 0.7666 pounds Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely

