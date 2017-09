LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - British electricity generator Drax Group said it would beat average market forecasts for earnings this year on strong demand for the power it produces and an encouraging performance from its first biomass burning unit.

The company said it anticipated that full-year core earnings and underlying earnings per share for 2013 would be materially ahead of current market consensus forecasts, which stood at 203 million pounds and 27 pence respectively.