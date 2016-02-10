FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK court rejects Drax, Infinis case against govt on green tax change
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

UK court rejects Drax, Infinis case against govt on green tax change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s High Court has ruled against power producers Drax and Infinis in their case brought against the government for not providing enough notice when it announced the removal of a climate change tax exemption last year, Drax said on Wednesday.

“(The court) concluded that the government had not provided any specific and clear assurances on the continuation of exemptions and accordingly ruled in their favour,” Drax said in a statement.

The power producer said it was now considering the judgment in detail.

Drax previously said the removal of the green tax exemption, which it claims was passed without enough warning time, would lower core earnings by 60 million pounds this year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.