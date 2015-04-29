FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Drax starts search for new finance director after Quinlan resigns
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 29, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Drax starts search for new finance director after Quinlan resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - British power producer Drax has started searching for a new finance director after the resignation of Tony Quinlan who will become chief financial officer at electronic components maker Laird, the companies said.

Drax’s head of corporate finance, Michael Scott, will take over from Quinlan on an interim basis from May 31. Quinlan’s service agreement with Drax terminates on June 30 and he will take up his new role at Laird on July 1.

“The board will now start a process to appoint a new finance director as soon as practicable,” Drax said.

At Laird, Quinlan will replace Jonathan Silver who is standing down as a director on May 8 but has agreed to continue until August 8, the company said.

Reporting by Karolin Schaps Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
