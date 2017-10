LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Drax Group PLC : * final dividend 10.9 pence per share * FY EBITDA 298 million STG versus 334 million STG year ago * EBITDA in line with expectations * Capital investment plans on track - 2012 total capital investment: £224

million * 2013 capital investment guidance: c.£250 million to £300 million,