FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Power producer Drax starts strategic review
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

Power producer Drax starts strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British power producer Drax reported an 18 percent rise in first-half core earnings thanks to higher production at its power plant and said it had started a strategic review to re-assess its long-term business model.

Drax made 120 million pounds ($187 million) in first-half core earnings, up from 102 million a year earlier, resulting in a 53 million pound profit before tax.

It announced a half-year dividend payment of 5.1 pence per share, up from 4.7 pence per share paid for the same period last year.

Drax shares fell 30 percent on July 8 when the British government removed a climate tax exemption from which Drax had benefited since 2001. ($1 = 0.6421 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.