Drax first-half profit falls, to go ahead with shift to biomass

July 31 (Reuters) - Power company Drax Group Plc reported a lower first-half profit and said it was moving forward with its plans to become a predominantly biomass-fuelled generator.

The operator of Britain’s largest coal-fired power station said profit before tax fell to 141 million pounds ($221.28 million) for January-June from 169 million pounds a year earlier.

The company cut interim dividend to 14.4 pence per share from 16 pence per share last year.

Drax, the owner of one of Europe’s most polluting coal-fired plants, is converting to biomass for fuel as rising coal prices squeeze profits and the U.K. government offers subsidies to raise the amount of energy generated from renewable sources.

“We expect to convert progressively three of our six generating units to biomass within the next five years, the first in the second quarter of 2013,” Chief Executive Dorothy Thompson said in a statement.

The company said it remains confident of the overall scale of its strategic investment plan and that it had secured a term loan commitment of 100 million pound this month to fund its biomass transformation.

Drax said last week that it would review its investment plans of about 650 million pounds to 700 million pounds in light of smaller-than-expected subsidies for burning biomass.

Drax expects full-year capital costs of about 200 million pounds.

Drax shares were up 1 percent at 475 pence at 0742 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.