UK's Drax sees 2016 earnings at lower end of forecast range
July 26, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

UK's Drax sees 2016 earnings at lower end of forecast range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - British power producer Drax said its full-year earnings for 2016 would likely be at the lower end of analysts' forecasts, after posting a 42 percent drop for the first half of the year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 70 million pounds ($92 million) in the first half of 2016, down from 120 million over the same period the year before.

Analysts forecast EBITDA at 146-185 million pounds for 2016.

$1 = 0.7629 pounds Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
