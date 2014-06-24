FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DRB-Hicom to become exclusive Malaysia distributor of Chrysler Jeeps
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

DRB-Hicom to become exclusive Malaysia distributor of Chrysler Jeeps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s auto-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Tuesday it has won exclusive rights to sell Chrysler Jeeps in the country.

DRB-Hicom and Chrysler entered into import and distribution agreements for four Jeep models, the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange. DRB-Hicom did not specify the value of the deal.

DRB-Hicom, mainly owned by Malaysia tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, already distributes vehicles from Proton, Honda, Mitsubishi, Audi and Suzuki. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.