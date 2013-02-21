FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to bid for airport services in Saudi Arabia
February 21, 2013 / 11:52 AM / 5 years ago

Malaysia's DRB-Hicom to bid for airport services in Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian automotive-to-insurance conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd said on Thursday it had teamed up with Saudi International Trading and Marketing Ltd (SITM) to bid for airport ground handling services in Saudi Arabia.

DRB-Hicom, owned by Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary, said the collaboration would enable the business to expand its overseas operations.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with SITM through its wholly-owned subsidiary KL Airport Services Sdn Bhd, it said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The companies will do a feasibility study and submit their bid when they have received an invitation from the General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia.

DRB-Hicom did not reveal the potential value of the handling services contract.

Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Jane Merriman

