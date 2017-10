JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - DRDGOLD Ltd : * Says dividend declared of 10 cents per ordinary share, up 33% * Says FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations up 259% to 61

cents per share * Says group Q4 production 44,239 ounces versus 60,893 ounces * Says FY gold production was 6% lower year on year at 135 708oz