FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-DrdGold says Q3 gold output up 3 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-DrdGold says Q3 gold output up 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, quote)

JOHANNESBURG, April 26 - DRDGold, South Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer, said on Thursday its production climbed slightly in the third quarter but headline earnings dipped as cash operating costs climbed and grades declined.

Gold output in the three months to the end of March rose 3 percent to 34,947 ounces. DRDGold’s production is focused on surface operations and the extraction of gold still contained in mine dumps surrounding Johannesburg.

Headline earnings per share from continuing operations fell 20 percent to 12 cents in the quarter compared to the previous one. Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and strip out certain one-off items.

Chief executive Niel Pretorius said the company is aiming to produce between 140,000 and 150,000 ounces a year.

The company said the disposal of its 74 percent interest in the troubled Blyvoor operations to junior producer Village Main Reef remained on track.

Writing by Sherilee Lakmidas; Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Jon Herskovitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.