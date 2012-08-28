FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DRDGold posts sharply higher FY earnings
#Basic Materials
August 28, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-DRDGold posts sharply higher FY earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - DRDGold, South Africa’s fourth-largest gold producer, more than trebled its full-year earnings on Tuesday, as it benefitted from an overhaul of its business focusing it on gold reclamation.

Headline earnings for the year to end-June came in at 61 cents a share, despite a 6 percent decline in production to 135,708 ounces.

DRDGold’s production is focused on surface operations and the extraction of gold contained in mine dumps surrounding Johannesburg.

Chief executive Niel Pretorius, who describes his company as a gold plant more than a gold mine, is targeting production of between 140,000 and 150,000 ounces a year.

Pretorius said DRDGold could expand into other areas of reclamation and recovery.

“To the extent that we can do this, without violating the objects of sustainable development or our strategic commitment to low risk and high margins, it may well offer an exciting new strategic course,” he said.

The company declared a final dividend of 10 cents a share.

Shares of DRDGold have gained more than 50 percent in the past year compared to a 6.8 percent decline in the JSE’s Gold Index. (Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
