Rolls Royce to replace engine on grounded LOT Dreamliner-airline

WARSAW, May 6 (Reuters) - Rolls Royce will replace one of the engines of a Boeing Dreamliner owned by Polish carrier LOT and grounded in Chicago, LOT’s spokesman said on Monday, citing a technical issue.

Marek Klucinski confirmed the report by Polish TVN24 news channel.

“One of the engines will be replaced by Rolls Royce. We are running checks on all four engines in our (two) Dreamliners,” the spokesman said.

The other Dreamliner is grounded in Warsaw.

“The engine will be replaced by Wednesday. We expect both our Dreamliners to be operational by the end of May and confirm that they will be reinstated in the fleet on June 5,” the spokesman said.

LOT was the first European airline to take delivery of Boeing’s trouble-plagued Dreamliner jets last year before they were grounded due to battery issues.

LOT said it expected to resume Dreamliner flights to Chicago and Toronto on June 5.