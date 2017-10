July 23 (Reuters) - DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc agreed to buy Classic Media, the owner of entertainment characters such as “Casper” and “Lassie,” for $155 million.

DreamWorks will pay cash for the two-year-old, rights-holding company, which is owned by Boomerang Media Holdings I LLC, a portfolio company of private-equity firm GTCR LLC, DreamWorks said.