Stacey Snider to become co-chairman of 20th Century Fox -Variety
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Stacey Snider to become co-chairman of 20th Century Fox -Variety

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Stacey Snider is set to become the co-chairman of American film studio 20th Century Fox, Variety reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

According to a news report on Variety, Snider is expected to begin working for Fox in the upcoming weeks after she is released from her contract with film production DreamWorks .

Snider’s official start date at Fox is not yet known.

The departure of Snider prompted an extension of DreamWorks's multipicture pact with Burbank Studio, Variety reported citing a source involved in the matter. (bit.ly/1wKoFZf)

Snider had previously served as CEO of Steven Speilberg founded DreamWorks from 2006 till she was replaced by Michael Wright recently to serve her position.

Officials at DreamWorks and 20th Century Fox could not be reached out for comments outside the regular working hours. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
