April 27, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Comcast in talks to buy DreamWorks Animation for more than $3 bln - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp, the largest U.S. cable operator, is in talks to buy Hollywood studio owner DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for more than $3 billion, The Wall street Journal reported, citing sources.

It was not immediately clear what a deal would mean for DreamWorks Chief Executive Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/234MiJX)

Comcast and DreamWorks were not available to comment outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

