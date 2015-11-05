DreamWorks quarterly revenue rises more than 43 pct

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc’s revenue rose more than 43 percent in the third quarter, helped by the DVD and Blue-ray releases of “Home”, its only movie this year, and higher revenue from its TV business.

DreamWorks reported net loss of $3.5 million, or 4 cents per share, attributable to the company for the quarter ended Sept. 30. DreamWorks had a profit of $11.9 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $259.2 million from $180.9 million. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)