DreamWorks Animation revenue jumps 36.3 pct
February 23, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

DreamWorks Animation revenue jumps 36.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a 36.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by the television release of its movie “Home” and higher licensing revenue.

Net income attributable to DreamWorks was $42.1 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $263.2 million, or $3.08 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $319.3 million from $234.2 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
