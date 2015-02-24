FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DreamWorks reports loss on restructuring, impairment charges
February 24, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

DreamWorks reports loss on restructuring, impairment charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a year-earlier profit, as it took charges related to restructuring and weak performance of “The Penguins of Madagascar” and “Mr. Peabody and Sherman”.

Net loss attributable to DreamWorks Animation was $263.2 million, or $3.08 per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $17.2 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.7 percent to $234.2 million. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

